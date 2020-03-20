Lifeboats Will Come to Rescue Carnival Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The coronavirus from China is giving the “never have I ever taken a cruise” crowd their moment. And when you combine it with the “never will I ever cruise again” mob, things look bleak for Carnival (NYSE:CCL). However, I invite you to take the emotion out of your analysis (as all investors should). When you do, you can make a case for CCL stock as a potential comeback story.

But a lot depends on what Carnival does to manage the crisis. InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall cited how the stock of Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) rebounded after it had to deal with an outbreak of a food-borne illness. While I agree with McCall that this is an imperfect example in some cases, it’s also a reminder of human behavior.

As I’ve written about Chipotle in the past, the company was transparent. And that’s what will be required of Carnival now. The company did not cause the coronavirus. But Carnival, along with other cruise ships, have yeoman’s work to do in convincing consumers it’s safe to cruise.

To that end, a very positive step is for the entire industry to ground its fleet of ships.

The Coronavirus Panic Is Leading to Fuzzy Math

InvestorPlace’s Will Ashworth recently tried to make sense of CCL stock. Ashworth looked back at Carnival’s performance during recent times of economic turbulence. His concern is for the company’s net debt which, because of Carnival’s declining market capitalization, is now 96.5% of its current value.

But the more you try to find a reference point for Carnival’s recent difficulties, the more you realize that this is truly a different kind of crisis. For example, Carnival’s total debt is less than 25% of its total assets.

Plus, the money that Carnival has been generously returning to shareholders in terms of dividends and buybacks could, and most likely will, be put to use in an effort to offset a massive decline in revenue.

And, as distasteful as it may be to some investors, the industry is likely to receive funds as part of the federal government’s aid package to rescue the U.S. economy.

Has Anything Really Changed?

Did you know that, prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the cruise industry was the fastest-growing category in the leisure travel market?

Furthermore, what if I were to say that you could buy stock in a company that was consistently profitable and paid out a consistently rising dividend?

That was the situation that Carnival found itself in as the calendar flipped to 2020. Unfortunately, since then the news has been bad. Its cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, had an outbreak of the coronavirus. And sadly, the number of confirmed cases from that one ship are more than in some countries.

But if history teaches us anything, it’s that people have short memories. What is different about this crisis for many travel companies is that the problem is not of their creation. Boeing (NYSE:BA) continues to deal with the fallout from two passenger jets directly linked to software on the company’s aircraft.

Carnival’s public relations challenge is different. Most consumers aren’t blaming Carnival for the coronavirus. But they find the whole idea of being in close quarters with thousands of other passengers to be a personal health risk. That’s a broader challenge for Carnival and the entire cruise line industry.

The Bottom Line on CCL Stock

As difficult as it may be, investors need to detach from the negative emotion surrounding CCL stock. At the same time, there’s no reason to believe that the stock will be climbing to the heights it was seeing in 2019. However, right now, investors would happily take something in the middle.

And if you look at the historic trend of CCL stock, the area of $25-$30 per share looks to be the sweet spot. But without revenue coming in for the foreseeable future, it’s unlikely that the stock gets anywhere close to that. And, in fact, it may have further to fall.

However, I’ll repeat that consumers have short memories. Once the coronavirus recedes a bit from our collective memories, the cruise industry will be among the more economical vacations available. When that happens, I imagine many consumers will realize that “never” is quite a long time. And that may fuel a lift in Carnival stock as well as other cruise line stocks.

I would stay away from CCL stock for the moment. The number of Americans testing positive for the coronavirus will increase as the result of broader testing.

And Americans are basically on lockdown for the next month anyway. Simple math suggests there’s no reason to own the stock at this point. However, if you’re dismissing the stock’s long-term potential because of what consumers say they’ll “never do,” you should reconsider.

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter who has been covering the market for over five years. He has been writing for InvestorPlace since 2019. As of this writing, Chris did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

