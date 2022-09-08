LifeArc's Ducentis BioTherapeutics Agrees To Be Acquired By Arcutis For Up To $400 Mln

Markets
(RTTNews) - LifeArc said that its portfolio company DucentisBioTherapeutics, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammation and autoimmune diseases, agreed to be acquired by ArcutisBiotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT). The Agreement values Ducentis at up to $400 million, including upfront cash payment of $16 million and Arcutis stock valued at about $14 million, plus future contingent payments based on development and commercial success.

Ducentis' lead pre-clinical asset, DS-234, is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, a rapidly growing, significantly underserved market.

Closing of the transaction will be subject to customary closing conditions.

