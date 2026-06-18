Life360, Uber Partner To Let Parents Directly Book And Coordinate Rides For Teens

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Life360, Inc. (L360.F), along with Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), announced that Life360 members can now request and coordinate Uber rides for teens and other family members directly within the Life360 app.

The partnership combines Uber Family's trusted ride platform and safety features with Life360's real-time location sharing and coordination experience, making transportation simpler, more transparent, and easier to manage.

The new Uber integration will be live for Life360 members in select markets on June 18, 2026.

"By bringing Uber into Life360, we're making it easier for families to coordinate transportation while giving parents greater visibility, confidence, and peace of mind throughout the journey," said Kevin Sung, VP of Product for Life360.

In the pre-market hours, UBER is trading at $71.53, up 0.77 percent on the New York Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, Life360's stock is currently trading at 39.85 euros, down 2.52 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.