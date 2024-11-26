Life360 Stock Sales Highlight Strategic Moves

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Life360, Inc. has reported several transactions involving the sale of common stock by Director Mark Goines, with shares sold at prices ranging between $40.70 and $43.95. These transactions, which are part of the Goines Wong Living Trust, reflect strategic financial movements within the company. Investors may want to monitor these changes as they could impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:360 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.