Life360 Reports Changes in CDIs and Stock Portfolio

Life360 Inc. has reported a reduction in the number of Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) issued over quoted securities, with a net decrease of 1.9 million in November 2024. This change is attributed to the transfer of securities between CDIs and common stock listed on NASDAQ. Meanwhile, the company has seen an increase in common stock and CDI equivalents, indicating active management of its securities portfolio.

