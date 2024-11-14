News & Insights

Life360 price target raised to $55 from $40 at JMP Securities

November 14, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone raised the firm’s price target on Life360 (LIF) to $55 from $40 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Life360 reported solid Q3 results, with MAU, Paying Circles, and subscription revenue all accelerated, though revenue and EBITDA came in below consensus driven by lower hardware sales given delays in the rollout of new Tile devices, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views any selloff from results as an additional buying opportunity.

