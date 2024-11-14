Life360 price target raised to $55 from $40 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone raised the firm’s price target on Life360 (LIF) to $55 from $40 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Life360 reported solid Q3 results, with MAU, Paying Circles, and subscription revenue all accelerated, though revenue and EBITDA came in below consensus driven by lower hardware sales given delays in the rollout of new Tile devices, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views any selloff from results as an additional buying opportunity.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LIF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.