News & Insights

Stocks

Life360 lowers FY24 revenue view to $368M-$374M from $370M-$378M

November 12, 2024 — 04:56 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus is for FY24 revenue $375.16M. The new guidance reflects a lower hardware revenue, with Core subscription revenue growth maintained at 25%+ YoY. Sees FY24 Adjusted EBITDA of $39M-$42M, upgraded from $36M-$41M; EBITDA loss (7M)-(10M), upgraded from (8M)-(13M) including the $5.8M in IPO-related transaction costs; Positive Operating Cash Flow for each quarter of 2024. Sees Year-end cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $150M-$160M. The forecast includes expected significantly higher outflows from RSU settlements, the investment in Hubble, IPO proceeds and related transaction costs, and timing variations in working capital in Q4’24 related to hardware inventory and the new product launch.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LIF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LIF
LIFX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.