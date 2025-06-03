Is Life360, Inc. (LIF) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Life360 (LIF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Life360 is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 190 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Life360 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIF's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LIF has gained about 48.1% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -3.7%. This means that Life360 is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nordson (NDSN). The stock has returned 1.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Nordson's current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Life360 belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.5% so far this year, meaning that LIF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nordson, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #145. The industry has moved -2.7% so far this year.

Life360 and Nordson could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Life360, Inc. (LIF)

Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

