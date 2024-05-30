Life360 Hosts Virtual AGM, Affirms Earnings Outlook

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Life360, Inc. is set to conduct its 2024 Annual General Meeting virtually, allowing shareholders and interested parties to participate via webcast and online voting. The company has reaffirmed its FY24 earnings guidance as stated in the first quarter results, maintaining confidence in its financial outlook. Life360, which specializes in family safety through its mobile app and Tile tracking devices, boasts a strong user base of approximately 66 million monthly active users worldwide.

For further insights into AU:360 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.