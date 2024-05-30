News & Insights

Life360 Hosts Virtual AGM, Affirms Earnings Outlook

May 30, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Life360, Inc. is set to conduct its 2024 Annual General Meeting virtually, allowing shareholders and interested parties to participate via webcast and online voting. The company has reaffirmed its FY24 earnings guidance as stated in the first quarter results, maintaining confidence in its financial outlook. Life360, which specializes in family safety through its mobile app and Tile tracking devices, boasts a strong user base of approximately 66 million monthly active users worldwide.

