Life360 Director Sells Shares Amid Strong 2025 Performance

Key Points

A director at Life360 indirectly disposed of 6,170 shares in December 2025, where nearly half of those shares were given away to a donor-advised fund (DAF) for charitable purposes.

The filing reflects a disposal of 20.12% of holdings, reducing the insider's aggregate position to 12,409 shares.

All shares traded were held indirectly via the John Coghlan Living Trust and the John Philip Coghlan 2025 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust.

From Dec. 5-9, 2025, John Philip Coghlan, Director of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF), indirectly disposed of a total of 6,170 shares, comprising 3,125 shares sold on the open market valued at $241,317, and the remaining 3,045 shares donated as charitable gifts, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 3,125 Shares gifted (indirect) 3,045 Transaction value ~$241,317 Post-transaction shares (direct) 3,344 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 9,065 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$260,832

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($77.22); post-transaction value based on trade-date closing price.

Key questions

How significant was this trade relative to John Philip Coghlan’s prior activity?

This transaction aligns with the typical median sale size of 3,125 shares observed over the past year, but represents a larger percentage of holdings (20.12%) due to a significantly reduced remaining capacity.

Following this filing, direct holdings stand at 3,344 shares, while indirect holdings, comprising positions from the John Coghlan Living Trust and The John Philip Coghlan 2025 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, totaling 9,065 shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $459.03 million Net income (TTM) $29.68 million Employees 455 1-year price change (as of Jan. 13, 2026) 45.38%

Company snapshot

Life360 is a technology company specializing in location-based safety and coordination solutions for families and individuals.

Through a combination of mobile applications and connected hardware, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of services that address real-time location tracking, driving safety, and digital security.

The company offers a mobile platform for location tracking and safety services, as well as tracking devices, including Jobit wearable location devices.

What this transaction means for investors

It should be noted that the shares sold on Dec. 5 were not a decision made by him or the trust that holds the indirect shares, but rather they were sold automatically due to a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is a pre-scheduled, automatic trading plan that insiders set up, where the stock is bought or sold on a fixed schedule, and allows the insider not to have to make a decision on the shares at a later date. Therefore, the sale of shares doesn’t amount to something that should sway investment opinion. A week later, Coghland exercised an option that added 920 shares to his direct holdings, totaling 2,592 post-transaction, worth $2.38 million.

In less than two years on the market, Life360 stock has been performing well, rising 54% in 2025. And on Jan. 5, 2026, the digital safety company announced the completion of their acquisition of Nativo, a leading advertising technology company.

Life360 plans to utilize Nativo’s resources to further generate ad revenue and partnership deals with its large data set of 50 million monthly users. As the company continues to grow its subscription and ad-revenue strategy, and the stock performs well in tandem, Life360 appears well-positioned for long-term growth.



Glossary

Indirect ownership: Shares held through trusts or other entities, not directly in the individual's own name.

Open-market sale: Selling securities on a public exchange, rather than through a private transaction or company program.

Charitable gift: Donation of securities to a nonprofit or charitable organization, often for tax or philanthropic purposes.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Grantor retained annuity trust (GRAT): An estate planning tool where assets are placed in a trust that pays the grantor an annuity for a set period.

Living trust: A legal entity created to hold and manage assets for beneficiaries, often used for estate planning.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold or bought, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Holdings ratio: The percentage of original or previous holdings remaining after a transaction.

Freemium business model: A model offering basic services for free while charging for premium features or content.

Insider: A company executive, director, or large shareholder with access to non-public company information.

Post-transaction: The status or amount of holdings after a trade or transfer has occurred.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



