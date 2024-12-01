Life360 Director Donates Shares, Strengthens Stake

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Life360’s director, Charles J. Prober, has donated 4,000 shares to a donor-advised fund, showcasing a commitment to charitable contributions while maintaining a significant stake in the company. The transaction leaves Prober with over 100,000 shares, including restricted stock units. Such moves can influence stockholder perceptions and highlight the company’s values.

