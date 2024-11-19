News & Insights

Life360 CFO’s Stock Activity Reflects Strategic Moves

November 19, 2024 — 10:09 pm EST

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Life360’s Chief Financial Officer, Russell John Burke, recently acquired and disposed of common stock through restricted stock units (RSUs) vesting on November 15, 2024. The transaction included 3,251 RSUs acquired and 1,629 shares disposed of to satisfy tax withholding obligations, leaving him with 156,950 directly owned shares. This movement highlights active management of stock-based compensation within the company.

