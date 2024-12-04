Life360 CEO Updates on Stock Ownership Changes

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Life360’s CEO Chris Hulls reported changes in his ownership of the company’s common stock, with a transaction involving shares withheld for tax obligations related to restricted stock units. The report also clarified an earlier administrative error in the number of restricted stock units held. This update provides a glimpse into the ongoing financial maneuvers and equity structure of Life360, which is traded on the Australian Securities Exchange.

