Life360 Board Director Sells Nearly 8k Shares as Company Expands Partnership with Uber

Key Points

A Life360 Board Director sold 7,930 shares for a transaction value of approximately $389,000 on Feb. 13, 2026, at a weighted average sale price of around $49.02 per share.

This trade represented 6.99% of the director's direct holdings prior to the transaction, reducing direct ownership from 113,386 to 105,456 shares.

10 stocks we like better than Life360 ›

Charles J. Prober, a Board Director at Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF), reported the sale of 7,930 shares for approximately 389K on Feb. 13, 2026, via an open-market sale immediately following an option exercise, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,930 Transaction value $389,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 105,456 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $5.20 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($49.02). Post-transaction value based on Feb. 13 closing price.

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Prober's recent trading activity?

This sale size matches the median for Prober's recent administrative sales since July 2025, with 7,930 shares disposed in each of the past eight consecutive months, reflecting a systematic, pre-scheduled disposition cadence.

This sale size matches the median for Prober's recent administrative sales since July 2025, with 7,930 shares disposed in each of the past eight consecutive months, reflecting a systematic, pre-scheduled disposition cadence. What was the nature of the shares sold in this filing?

The shares sold stem from the exercise of stock options, immediately converted into common stock, and sold in the open market.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $459.03M Net income (TTM) $29.68M Employees 455 1-year price change (as of Feb. 22, 2026) 5.61%

Company snapshot

Life360 is a technology company specializing in location-based safety and coordination solutions for families and individuals.

Through a combination of mobile applications and connected hardware, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of services that address real-time location tracking, driving safety, and digital security.

The company offers a mobile platform for location tracking and safety services, as well as tracking devices, including Jobit wearable location devices.

What this transaction means for investors

In less than 2 years on the market, Life360 stock has performed well, rising 54% in 2025. And on Jan. 5, 2026, the digital safety company announced the completion of their acquisition of Nativo, a leading advertising technology company.

Life360 plans to utilize Nativo’s resources to further generate ad revenue and partnership deals with its large data set of 50 million monthly users. As the company continues to grow its subscription and ad-revenue strategy, and the stock performs well in tandem, Life360 appears well-positioned for long-term growth.

But Life360 didn’t stop there, because on Feb. 17, it announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Uber (NYSE:UBER) , with plans to allow users across both platforms to link their accounts, including Uber teen accounts, so that parents, guardians, and other close relatives and friends will be able to coordinate rides and stay informed in real time. The integrated experience is expected to be rolled out in the upcoming months.

While Life360’s stock is down approximately 27% in 2026, the company currently looks well-positioned for long-term growth.

Should you buy stock in Life360 right now?

Before you buy stock in Life360, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Life360 wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Life360. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.