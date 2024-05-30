Life360 AGM: Key Resolutions Passed, Some Rejected

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Life360, Inc. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with various key resolutions passed including the re-election of directors, approval of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and Performance Stock Units (PRSUs) grants to executives, and advisory votes on executive compensation. Resolutions to increase authorized shares and ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as auditors were carried, while attempts to create a class of Preferred Stock and amend the authority to call a Special Meeting did not receive majority support.

For further insights into AU:360 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.