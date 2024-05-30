News & Insights

Life360 AGM: Key Resolutions Passed, Some Rejected

May 30, 2024 — 04:05 am EDT

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Life360, Inc. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with various key resolutions passed including the re-election of directors, approval of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and Performance Stock Units (PRSUs) grants to executives, and advisory votes on executive compensation. Resolutions to increase authorized shares and ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as auditors were carried, while attempts to create a class of Preferred Stock and amend the authority to call a Special Meeting did not receive majority support.

