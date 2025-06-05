Markets
Life Time Prices $590 Mln Secondary Offering Of 20M Shares By Selling Stockholders

June 05, 2025 — 09:20 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) has priced its previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 20 million shares of its common stock, generating gross proceeds of $590 million.

The shares are being sold by certain existing stockholders, and Life Time will not receive any proceeds from the transaction. The offering is expected to close on June 6, 2025, pending standard closing conditions.

Thursday, LTH closed at $28.71, down 3.88%, and remained unchanged in after-hours trading on the NYSE.

