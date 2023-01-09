Life Time Increases 13% As The Co. Expects Better Q4 Revenue Than Last Year

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) are rising more than 13% Monday morning after the company provided fourth-quarter outlook for revenue, which is better than last year.

The company expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $472 million-$473 million. In the last year's fourth quarter revenue was $361 million.

The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters stands at $478.93 million.

For the full year 2023, Life Time Group sees revenue in the range of $2.2 billion - $2.3 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2.24 billion for the year.

Life Time Group Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and manages fitness and recreational sports centers.

LTH is at $14.48. It has traded in the range of $8.75-$17.80 in the last 1 year.

