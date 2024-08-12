Life Time Group Prices Public Offering Of 12 Mln Shares At $21.75/shr

(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 12 million shares of the Company's common stock held by the company and certain of its existing stockholders at a price to the public of $21.75 per share.

The underwriters in the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.80 million shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders.

The offering is expected to close on August 14, 2024.

Life Time intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of indebtedness.

The company noted that it will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of the company's common stock by the Selling Stockholders.

