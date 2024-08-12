News & Insights

Markets
LTH

Life Time Group Prices Public Offering Of 12 Mln Shares At $21.75/shr

August 12, 2024 — 10:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 12 million shares of the Company's common stock held by the company and certain of its existing stockholders at a price to the public of $21.75 per share.

The underwriters in the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.80 million shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders.

The offering is expected to close on August 14, 2024.

Life Time intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of indebtedness.

The company noted that it will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of the company's common stock by the Selling Stockholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.