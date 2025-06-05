Life Time Group Prices 20 Mln Secondary Share Offering

Markets
(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Thursday said it priced its previously announced secondary offering of 20 million shares by certain stockholders for a gross proceeds of $590 million.

The company will not get any proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on June 6.

J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are serving as the underwriters for the proposed offering.

