Is Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is one of 257 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTH's full-year earnings has moved 32.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LTH has moved about 26.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 18.5% on average. This means that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is PIGEON CORP (PGENY). The stock is up 48.4% year-to-date.

In PIGEON CORP's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 22.3% so far this year, so LTH is performing better in this area.

PIGEON CORP, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #156. The industry has moved -9.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. and PIGEON CORP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

