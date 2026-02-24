Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) reported $745.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $744.2 million, representing a surprise of +0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total centers (end of period) : 189 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 189.

: 189 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 189. Average center revenue per center membership : $882.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $874.58.

: $882.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $874.58. Total center square footage (end of period) : 18.3 billion versus 18.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: 18.3 billion versus 18.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Comparable center revenue : 9.9% compared to the 8.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.9% compared to the 8.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Net new center openings : 4 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.

: 4 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4. Total revenue- Center revenue : $726.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $720.45 million.

: $726.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $720.45 million. Total revenue- Other revenue : $18.81 million compared to the $18.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $18.81 million compared to the $18.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. Center revenue- In-center revenue : $191.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $188.92 million.

: $191.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $188.92 million. Center revenue- Membership dues and enrollment fees: $535.1 million compared to the $531.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Life Time Group Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Life Time Group Holdings here>>>

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.