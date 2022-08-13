Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Second-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week saw the newest second-quarter earnings release from Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$461m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Life Time Group Holdings losing just US$0.01 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:LTH Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Life Time Group Holdings' ten analysts is for revenues of US$1.83b in 2022, which would reflect a decent 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 87% to US$0.25. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.88b and US$0.27 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers fell somewhat.

There was no major change to the US$18.70average price target, suggesting that the adjustments to revenue and earnings are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Life Time Group Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$40.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Life Time Group Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 31% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 55% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Life Time Group Holdings is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Life Time Group Holdings' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Life Time Group Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Life Time Group Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

