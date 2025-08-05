Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $72.10 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $52.81 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.14 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $761.47 million from $667.76 million last year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $72.10 Mln. vs. $52.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $761.47 Mln vs. $667.76 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2,955 – $2,985 Mln

