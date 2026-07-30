Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $101.36 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $72.10 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $109.83 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to $865.10 million from $761.47 million last year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $101.36 Mln. vs. $72.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $865.10 Mln vs. $761.47 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 3.350 B To 3.375 B

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