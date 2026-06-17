Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 6.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $35.33 in the previous session. Life Time Group Holdings has gained 31.2% since the start of the year compared to the -8.3% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -0.4% return for the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 5, 2026, Life Time Group Holdings reported EPS of $0.42 versus consensus estimate of $0.39 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.09%.

For the current fiscal year, Life Time Group Holdings is expected to post earnings of $1.66 per share on $3.33 in revenues. This represents a 15.28% change in EPS on a 11.19% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.88 per share on $3.72 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.83% and 11.65%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Life Time Group Holdings has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Life Time Group Holdings has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 21X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 16.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.2X versus its peer group's average of 8.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Life Time Group Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Life Time Group Holdings meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Life Time Group Holdings shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

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Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.