Life Time Group and Strategy have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 29, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Life Time Group Holdings LTH as the Bull of the Day and Strategy MSTR as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on NVIDIA Corp NVDA, Sandisk Corp. SNDK and Western Digital Corp. WDC.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Life Time Group Holdings, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has quietly become one of the most impressive growth stories in the consumer discretionary space.

While much of the leisure complex has struggled under the weight of cautious discretionary spending, this premium health-and-wellness operator has done the opposite — growing memberships, raising dues, expanding margins, and stringing together a perfect record of earnings beats. The stock’s standing in our rating system reflects a powerful wave of upward earnings estimate revisions, historically one of the most reliable forces driving share prices higher.

Shares have been marching steadily, recently notching a fresh 52-week high. The stock has gained nearly 70% since the start of the year, a remarkable showing set against a Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that has declined roughly 10% over the same stretch. That kind of relative strength is exactly what we look for.

A Leading Industry Group

Life Time is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry group, which currently ranks in the top 30% out of approximately 246 Zacks Ranked Industries. Because it is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect this group to outperform over the next 3 to 6 months.

Take note of the favorable characteristics for this group below. The industry’s improving positioning has been driven by a positive earnings outlook for its constituent companies in aggregate. Stocks in this group are also relatively undervalued, signifying a powerful combination that should lead to higher prices in the future.

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

Life Time Group Holdings operates a portfolio of premium athletic country clubs and health-and-wellness destinations across the United States and Canada. Unlike the low-cost gym operators it is often lumped in with, Life Time has positioned itself at the luxury end of the market, offering expansive facilities that combine fitness floors, group studios, aquatics, racquet sports, spa and salon services, cafes and coworking space under a single membership.

The model is designed to make the club a daily destination rather than an occasional stop — and that engagement translates directly into pricing power and retention. Life Time benefits from resilient demand for premium fitness and wellness services, higher membership dues, and increased member spending on in-center offerings such as personal training, recovery and nutrition programs.

Layered on top are continued club expansion, growing digital engagement and ongoing operational efficiencies, all of which are supporting both revenue growth and profitability. Importantly, the affluent membership base that Life Time targets has proven far more resilient to macroeconomic pressure than the mass-market consumer — a meaningful advantage in the current environment.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

Life Time’s execution has been exceptional. The company has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last eight quarters. In its most recent report back in May, Life Time delivered earnings of $0.42 per share against a consensus estimate of $0.39, while also topping the consensus revenue mark. That consistency is precisely the trait our system is built to identify.

The forward picture is where the case sharpens. For the quarter ended June 2026 — due to be reported on July 30th — the Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for earnings of $0.45 per share, representing year-over-year growth of 21.6%, on revenues of $844.5 million, up 10.9%.

Critically, that consensus EPS figure has been revised 2.27% higher over just the past week, and a higher Most Accurate Estimate has produced an Earnings ESP of +1.12%. When a positive Earnings ESP is combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), our research shows the odds of an earnings beat rise substantially. For the full year, Life Time is expected to post earnings of $1.70 per share on $3.33 billion in revenues, with 2026 sales and earnings projected to grow 11.3% and 18.1%, respectively.

Let’s Get Technical

Life Time has been one of the cleaner uptrends in the entire consumer space. This is exactly the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio — one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.

Notice how shares reside above upward-sloping 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages, a hallmark of a healthy bull trend, with the stock recently pushing to fresh 52-week highs on expanding volume. Momentum has built steadily throughout 2026.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, Life Time has recently witnessed sharp upward revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and LTH continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run.

Bottom Line

Life Time transformed the way consumers approach their personal health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, aging and entertainment.

The company is a rare find, powered by a differentiated premium model and an affluent, sticky membership base. Currently, LTH sports the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), placing it in the top 5% of Zacks-covered stocks on estimate revisions.

With eight consecutive earnings beats, rising estimates, a favorable Earnings ESP heading into the July 30th print, and a technical picture in fine shape, the setup is compelling. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to put Life Time on your watchlist.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, has become the market’s most prominent Bitcoin treasury vehicle.

What began as an enterprise analytics software company shifted into something closer to a leveraged Bitcoin holding company, funded by a continuous stream of equity and preferred-stock issuance. The legacy software business remains — generating roughly $500 million in annual revenue — but it is now a rounding error relative to the balance sheet, which holds more than 800,000 Bitcoin.

For several years, that structure worked spectacularly. Rising Bitcoin prices lifted the balance sheet, the stock traded at a premium to net asset value, and management recycled that premium into more coin. But leverage cuts both ways, and 2026 has delivered a brutal reminder of what happens when the underlying asset turns.

With Bitcoin down roughly 46% over the past year, the machinery that once amplified gains is now amplifying losses — and the equity has fallen far harder than the asset it is meant to track. MSTR stock has declined roughly 36% year to date and about 75% over the past twelve months, nearly double Bitcoin’s decline over the same stretch. Shares recently traded near $98, hovering just above a 52-week low near $82 and a world away from the former highs above $500.

More concerning is the structural strain now visible on the balance sheet. The company carries roughly $8.17 billion in long-term debt and faces approximately $230 million in quarterly preferred dividends against only about $2.2 billion in cash. Management has responded by launching a $1.25 billion Bitcoin Monetization Program, selling roughly 3,588 Bitcoin for $216 million to fund dividends and rebuild dollar reserves. Selling the asset to pay the financing costs on the asset is a meaningful shift in posture, and not a bullish one.

The Zacks Rundown

Strategy has been a significant laggard, with shares locked in a punishing downtrend. A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), MSTR reflects sharply unfavorable earnings estimate revision trends.

The company is part of the Zacks Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry group, which currently ranks in the bottom 31% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. Stocks in the bottom half of Zacks Ranked Industries face a persistent headwind, and while individual names can outperform a weak group, the industry association tends to cap the size and durability of any rally.

Compounding matters, MSTR carries a Value Style Score of F, indicating it trades at a premium to peers on the metrics that matter. Its headline forward P/E of 1.72 looks superficially cheap, but that figure is an artifact of mark-to-market Bitcoin accounting rather than any measure of underlying business value — a trap investors should be careful not to fall into.

Cracks in the Foundation: Collapsing Estimates and Violent Misses

The estimate picture has deteriorated dramatically. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has declined a staggering 50.75% over the past month, falling to $57.47 per share. Over the past 30 days, estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward, signaling a clearly bearish analyst posture.

The earnings themselves have been wildly unpredictable, which is its own risk. In the first quarter of 2026, Strategy reported a loss of $38.25 per share against a consensus estimate calling for a loss of $3.41 — an enormous negative surprise driven by a $14.46 billion unrealized Bitcoin markdown.

Revenues of $124.3 million also came in slightly below the consensus mark. Over the trailing four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates just twice. When a company’s reported earnings swing by tens of dollars per share based on an asset price nobody can forecast, the analyst community simply cannot model it — and that uncertainty is itself a reason for caution.

Technical Outlook

MSTR stock has been carving out a severe and well-defined downtrend. Notice how both the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping sharply lower, with shares trading well below them and pinned near 52-week lows.

The prolonged descent has produced a classic “death cross,” wherein the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average — a bearish technical signal that often precedes further weakness.

Recent bounce attempts have come on fading volume and negative money flow, the hallmarks of a fragile rally rather than a genuine trend change. Shares would need to mount a serious, high-volume move to the upside and show improving earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions.

Final Thoughts

Strategy is, in effect, a leveraged bet on Bitcoin wrapped in a corporate structure that adds debt service, preferred dividends and dilution on top of the underlying volatility. And because the premium to net asset value has compressed, it no longer requires a Bitcoin decline to fall. Its own outflows and fading investor enthusiasm can do the work.

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop show that this stock doesn’t deserve a spot in portfolios right now. Collapsing forward estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock’s downtrend, while the shift from accumulating Bitcoin to selling it in order to service the capital structure marks a genuine change in the story.

Investors who want Bitcoin exposure have cleaner, cheaper ways to obtain it. Potential investors may want to give this stock the cold shoulder, or perhaps consider including it as part of a short or hedge strategy.

Additional content:

2 AI Stocks that Beat NVIDIA - And Could Soar Even Higher

With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), NVIDIA Corp's shares scaled higher on strong demand for its cutting-edge chips and CUDA software ecosystem. However, gains have slowed this year, with shares up only 5.4%. This is because sky-high expectations and a lack of significant earnings surprise have dampened investors’ enthusiasm. Additionally, ongoing geopolitical crises leading to supply-chain disruptions and U.S. export curbs on chip sales to China could weigh on NVIDIA’s future margins.

NVIDIA stock also came under pressure recently as investors remained concerned about the potential financial and execution risk associated with funding OpenAI’s massive AI infrastructure projects. Therefore, it’s prudent for investors to look beyond NVIDIA and consider other stocks within the AI ecosystem that have significantly outperformed the chip behemoth while still offering further upside.

Notable among them are Sandisk Corp. and Western Digital Corp., whose shares have soared 438.5% and 189%, respectively, year to date. Let’s see why they have more room to run and what makes them compelling investment opportunities –

SNDK’s AI Memory Growth and Earnings Momentum Signal Upside

Sandisk has now established itself as the most sought-after AI memory investment, driven by strong demand for its AI-focused products. Additionally, a favorable demand-supply environment has strengthened the company’s pricing power and bolstered its growth outlook.

Sandisk expects fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 revenues to be in the range of $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion, according to investor.sandisk.com. Revenues for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 were $5.95 billion, up 97% sequentially and well above its own guidance. This momentum indicates that Sandisk is expanding its presence among high-value data center customers.

The company’s profitability is improving, with Sandisk projecting non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $30 to $33 for the fiscal fourth quarter, up from $23.41 in the fiscal third quarter. The guidance indicates sequential earnings growth, driven by favorable pricing dynamics.

In addition, Sandisk’s multi-year strategic partnerships under its New Business Model agreements have strengthened customer retention, enhanced revenue visibility, and improved the predictability of long-term cash flows, supporting further upside in its share price.

Consequently, the company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is an exceptional 2,111%. Technical chart patterns also favor Sandisk. For instance, the company’s shares are currently trading above the long-term 200-day moving average (DMA), signaling an uptrend.

Western Digital’s AI Demand and Margin Growth Signal Upside

Western Digital expects revenues of about $3.65 billion, plus or minus $100 million, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, up from $3.34 billion reported in the fiscal third quarter of 2026, which was up 45% year over year, according to the company’s press release. The revenue momentum indicates robust AI infrastructure demand as cloud providers and businesses continue expanding storage capacity for rising AI workloads.

Strong demand for Western Digital’s enterprise hard disk drives (eHDDs) and favorable pricing trends are benefiting the company. Western Digital expects non-GAAP gross margin of 51-52% for the fiscal fourth quarter, up from 50.5% in the previous quarter. The high margins would provide the company funds for research and development and support long-term growth initiatives.

As a result, strong AI-driven demand and improving financial performance are expected to act as a catalyst for Western Digital’s share price. Consequently, the company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is a solid 104%. Further, the WDC stock is currently trading above the long-term 200-DMA, signaling a bullish trend.

Both Western Digital and Sandisk currently have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

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Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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