LIFE TIME Earnings Results: $LTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIFE TIME ($LTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $663,280,000, missing estimates of $664,339,791 by $-1,059,791.

LIFE TIME Insider Trading Activity

LIFE TIME insiders have traded $LTH stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G DANHAKL sold 3,741,394 shares for an estimated $90,466,906

JOHN KRISTOFER GALASHAN sold 3,741,394 shares for an estimated $90,466,906

LTF HOLDINGS II LP GREEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,741,394 shares for an estimated $90,466,906 .

. GP A, LLC TPG sold 2,678,525 shares for an estimated $64,766,734

GROUP PRIVATE EQUITY (MASTER FUND), LLC PARTNERS sold 402,127 shares for an estimated $9,723,430

PARHAM JAVAHERI (EVP &PRESIDENT CLUB OPERATIONS) sold 168,000 shares for an estimated $4,128,180

RITADHWAJA JEBENS SINGH (EVP & CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,406 shares for an estimated $2,189,988 .

. ERIK WEAVER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,403 shares for an estimated $172,220.

LIFE TIME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of LIFE TIME stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

