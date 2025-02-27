LIFE TIME Earnings Results: $LTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIFE TIME ($LTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $663,280,000, missing estimates of $664,339,791 by $-1,059,791.
LIFE TIME Insider Trading Activity
LIFE TIME insiders have traded $LTH stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN G DANHAKL sold 3,741,394 shares for an estimated $90,466,906
- JOHN KRISTOFER GALASHAN sold 3,741,394 shares for an estimated $90,466,906
- LTF HOLDINGS II LP GREEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,741,394 shares for an estimated $90,466,906.
- GP A, LLC TPG sold 2,678,525 shares for an estimated $64,766,734
- GROUP PRIVATE EQUITY (MASTER FUND), LLC PARTNERS sold 402,127 shares for an estimated $9,723,430
- PARHAM JAVAHERI (EVP &PRESIDENT CLUB OPERATIONS) sold 168,000 shares for an estimated $4,128,180
- RITADHWAJA JEBENS SINGH (EVP & CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,406 shares for an estimated $2,189,988.
- ERIK WEAVER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,403 shares for an estimated $172,220.
LIFE TIME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of LIFE TIME stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. removed 3,741,394 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,759,635
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 2,678,525 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,248,973
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,703,801 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,688,078
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,342,749 shares (+7344.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,701,607
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,137,559 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,162,805
- NORGES BANK added 867,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,197,881
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 864,055 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,112,896
