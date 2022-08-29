Life Time Appoints Robert Houghton As CFO, Succeeding Tom Bergmann

(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) announced Monday the appointment of Robert Houghton as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 28.

Houghton succeeds Thomas Bergmann, President and Chief Financial Officer, who has decided to retire from the company on December 31.

Bergmann, who joined Life Time in February 2016 as President and CFO, relinquished his CFO role concurrent with Houghton's election and will remain President to support the transition through the end of 2022.

Houghton has served as Senior Vice President - Finance at United Natural Foods, Inc. since May 2020. Prior to that, he served as Vice President - Corporate Finance and Treasurer and Vice President - Investor Relations for C.H. Robinson from 2018 to April 2020.

