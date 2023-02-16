US Markets
Life Storage rejects $11 bln takeover bid from Public Storage

February 16, 2023 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Self-storage properties operator Life Storage Inc LSI.N on Thursday rebuffed an $11 billion all-stock takeover bid from bigger rival Public Storage PSA.N, the latest rejection in the buyout battle.

Life Storage said it was undervalued in the bid that offered 0.4192 share of Public Storage for each share of the company. The bid equates to $126.14 per share based on Public Storage's closing price on Wednesday.

Public Storage, the largest U.S. operator of self-storage properties, was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

A deal between the two real estate investment trusts (REIT) would consolidate a fragmented industry and create a self-storage giant that would have the scale to tackle competition in a post COVID-19 world where demand for self-storage properties has waned as people have started returning to big cities.

Glendale, California-based Public Storage said on Feb. 5 that Life Storage had rejected an offer under similar terms in January, forcing the company to make its approach public.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

