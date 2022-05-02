Life Storage (LSI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $131.34, changing hands as low as $129.32 per share. Life Storage Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSI's low point in its 52 week range is $92.77 per share, with $154.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.62.

