Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2021

Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.86 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $117.61, the dividend yield is 2.92%.
The previous trading day's last sale of LSI was $117.61, representing a -9.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $129.87 and a 67.33% increase over the 52 week low of $70.29.
LSI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports LSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.79%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lsi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to LSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LSI as a top-10 holding:
- ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT)
- Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)
- Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (VETS)
- Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)
- Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG).
The top-performing ETF of this group is VETS with an increase of 67.04% over the last 100 days. REIT has the highest percent weighting of LSI at 5.66%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.