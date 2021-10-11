Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2021

Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.86 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $117.61, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSI was $117.61, representing a -9.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $129.87 and a 67.33% increase over the 52 week low of $70.29.

LSI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports LSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.79%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lsi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LSI as a top-10 holding:

ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT)

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (VETS)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VETS with an increase of 67.04% over the last 100 days. REIT has the highest percent weighting of LSI at 5.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.