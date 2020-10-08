Dividends
LSI

Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $114.18, the dividend yield is 3.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSI was $114.18, representing a -4.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.61 and a 69.63% increase over the 52 week low of $67.31.

LSI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). LSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.48. Zacks Investment Research reports LSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.7%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LSI as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)
  • iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 13.78% over the last 100 days. MDIV has the highest percent weighting of LSI at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LSI

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    3 days ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular