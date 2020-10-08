Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $114.18, the dividend yield is 3.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSI was $114.18, representing a -4.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.61 and a 69.63% increase over the 52 week low of $67.31.

LSI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). LSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.48. Zacks Investment Research reports LSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.7%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LSI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LSI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 13.78% over the last 100 days. MDIV has the highest percent weighting of LSI at 10000%.

