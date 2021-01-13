Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.74% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSI was $116.6, representing a -3.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.87 and a 73.23% increase over the 52 week low of $67.31.

LSI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). LSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.27. Zacks Investment Research reports LSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.38%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to LSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LSI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 14.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LSI at 1.32%.

