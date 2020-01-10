Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2020

Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSI was $108.4, representing a -3.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $112.64 and a 19.38% increase over the 52 week low of $90.80.

LSI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.58. Zacks Investment Research reports LSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.87%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LSI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 3.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LSI at 1.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.