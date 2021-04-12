Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.74 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -30.84% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $89.4, the dividend yield is 3.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSI was $89.4, representing a -0.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.83 and a 62.55% increase over the 52 week low of $55.

LSI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). LSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports LSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.46%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LSI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 19.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LSI at 1.42%.

