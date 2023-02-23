Life Storage Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Life Storage Inc. (LSI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $93.8 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $74.1 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.2% to $274.7 million from $221.2 million last year.

Life Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $93.8 Mln. vs. $74.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q4): $274.7 Mln vs. $221.2 Mln last year.

