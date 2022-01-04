Life Storage Hikes Dividend by 16%; Street Says Buy

Self-storage units operator Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1 per share, an increase of about 16.3% from the previous dividend of $0.86.

The dividend will be paid on January 26, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022.

The company’s annual dividend of $4 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 2.7% based on Friday’s closing price.

Management Commentary

The CEO of Life Storage, Joe Saffire, said, "Our team and platforms are well positioned to continue generating strong cash flow to invest in our technology initiatives, operating platforms, properties and people while also returning capital to shareholders by maintaining our payout ratio."

Analyst Ratings

Recently, Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $186, which implies upside potential of 27% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 8 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Life Storage price target of $155.11 implies upside potential of 5.9% from current levels. Shares have gained 90.8% over the past year.

Hedge Funds Confidence

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge fund confidence in Camden National is currently Positive. Moreover, the cumulative change in holdings across all six hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was an increase of 90,400 shares.

