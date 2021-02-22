Markets
LSI

Life Storage Guides FY21 EPS Above Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, owner and operator of self-storage properties Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) initiated its earnings and adjusted Funds from Operation (AFFO) guidance for the full-year 2021 and for the first quarter. For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.39 to $2.49 per share and AFFO in a range of $4.18 to $4.28 per share on same store revenue growth of 3.75 to 4.75 percent.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.30 per share on revenue growth of 9.8 percent to $655.65 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.55 to $0.59 per share and AFFO in a range of $0.98 to $1.02 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LSI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More