Life Storage Climbs On Acquisition Offer From Public Storage

(RTTNews) - Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Monday morning trade after the company confirmed an unsolicited all-stock acquisition proposal from Public Storage (PSA). The self-storage properties provider said the offer for 0.4192 shares of Public Storage common stock for each outstanding Life Storage share.

Life Storage said its board will carefully review the proposal and determine the course of action and advised its shareholders to take no action at this time.

Currently, shares are at $122.00, up 10.33 percent from the previous close of $110.58 on a volume of 375,389.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.