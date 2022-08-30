Life Storage Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LSI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.98, changing hands as low as $129.42 per share. Life Storage Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSI's low point in its 52 week range is $100.66 per share, with $154.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.57.

