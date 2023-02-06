Life Storage Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LSI

In trading on Monday, shares of Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $113.63, changing hands as high as $124.65 per share. Life Storage Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSI's low point in its 52 week range is $94.02 per share, with $151.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.17.

