This Life Sciences Supplier Has Plunged 50% in a Year, but One Fund Bought Up $28 Million More in Stock

Key Points

Eversept Partners bought 2,252,202 shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $27.72 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end stake value increased by $24.87 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement.

Post-trade, Eversept Partners holds 3,176,644 Avantor shares valued at $36.40 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Eversept Partners disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it bought 2,252,202 shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), an estimated $27.72 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Eversept Partners increased its position in Avantor by 2,252,202 shares in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $27.72 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end holding was 3,176,644 shares, worth $36.40 million. The value of the stake rose by $24.87 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price movement.

What else to know

Eversept Partners’ buy brings Avantor to 1.83% of reported U.S. equity holdings, outside the fund’s top five positions

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: VERA: $155.58 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSE: GSK: $131.41 million (7.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: UTHR: $123.08 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: ABVX: $88.71 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: NTRA: $76.63 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of Friday, AVTR shares were priced at $7.80; the stock is down 50% over the past year, well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $7.80 Market capitalization $5.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.55 billion Net income (TTM) ($530.20 million)

Company snapshot

Avantor offers a broad portfolio of laboratory materials, consumables, equipment, and specialty procurement services for biopharma, healthcare, education, and advanced technology sectors.

The firm generates revenue through the sale of high-purity chemicals, reagents, lab supplies, and value-added services such as onsite lab support and biopharmaceutical material development.

It serves a global customer base including biopharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, academic institutions, and industrial clients.

Avantor provides products and services for the life sciences, healthcare, and advanced technology industries. With a global footprint and a diverse product offering, the company supports complex research, development, and production workflows for its clients.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s been a difficult year for Avantor. The firm’s revenue fell 3% to $6.55 billion in 2025, down 3%, and in the latest earnings release, CEO Emmanuel Ligner emphasized the company's "Revival program," which includes efforts to optimize the firm's go-to-market strategy, upgrade its e-commerce channel, and relaunch its VWR brand. The firm reported a net loss of $530.2 million for the full year, compared to a profit of $711.5 million in 2024.



Within the broader portfolio, the position fits neatly alongside holdings in biotech and healthcare innovators like Vera Therapeutics, Ultragenyx, and GSK, suggesting a strategy focused on the broader life sciences ecosystem rather than a single niche.



Ultimately, for long-term investors, the key question is execution. If Avantor’s “Revival” program succeeds, and the firm stabilizes growth and restores margins, today’s depressed valuation could look very different a few years from now. It seems that might be what Eversept is betting on.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends United Therapeutics. The Motley Fool recommends GSK. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.