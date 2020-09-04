HighCape Capital Acquisition, a blank check company formed by HighCape Capital targeting the life sciences industry, raised $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company originally planned to offer half-warrants.



The company is led by HighCape Capital co-founders. CEO and Chairman Kevin Rakin and CFO, COO, and Director Matt Zuga both serve as Partners at the HighCape. The company plans to target the life sciences industry, including therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, medical information technology, agrisciences, and animal health.



The New York, NY-based company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CAPAU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as lead manager on the deal.

The article Life sciences SPAC HighCape Capital Acquisition prices $100 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



