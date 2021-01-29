Brookline Capital Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Brookline Capital Markets targeting a life science business, raised $50 million by offering 5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Samuel Wertheimer, a Senior Scientific Advisor at Brookline Capital Markets, co-founder of financial services firm Poliwogg, and a former Private Equity Partner at OrbiMed Advisors; and President and Director Scott Katzmann, who is a co-founder and Managing Partner of Brookline. The company plans to target business in the life science industry, specifically those that are growth-oriented and well situated to act as a standalone public company, and have a novel platform and prospective value creation.



Brookline Capital Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BCACU. Ladenburg Thalmann acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Life sciences SPAC Brookline Capital Acquisition prices $50 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.