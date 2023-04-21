News & Insights

Life sciences software startup Benchling lays off 9% of workforce

April 21, 2023 — 05:52 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik and Krystal Hu for Reuters

April 21 (Reuters) - Benchling, which develops software tools for scientists and pharmaceutical research organizations, has laid off 74 employees, or 9% of its workforce, its spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The startup joins a growing number of U.S. firms, including Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.N and several startups, to downsize its workforce amid mounting worries of a recession in the United States.

The San Francisco-based company, which filed for an initial public offering in late 2021, was last valued at over $6 billion.

Founded in 2012 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology classmates Sajith Wickramasekara and Ashu Singhal, Benchling has emerged as a major player in a niche and growing market for digitizing the R&D process.

Benchling offers cloud-based tools and laboratory automation software that allow researchers to collaborate and track projects.

