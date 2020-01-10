Life sciences software maker Schrödinger files for a $100 million IPO

Schrödinger, which provides a software platform for life sciences and materials research, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 1990 and booked $77 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SDGR. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies, and BMO Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.