Life Science REIT’s Investor BlackRock Lowers Holdings

Life Science Reit Plc (GB:LABS) has released an update.
Life Science REIT PLC recently reported that investment management giant BlackRock, Inc. has reduced its holdings in the company to below 5% of voting rights. This move was disclosed following a transaction that occurred on November 21, 2024. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence the stock dynamics of Life Science REIT PLC.
