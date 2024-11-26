Life Science REIT Update: BlackRock Adjusts Voting Rights

Life Science Reit Plc (GB:LABS) has released an update.

Life Science REIT PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its voting rights in the company to below 5%, following a recent acquisition or disposal. This change in shareholding reflects shifts in investor positions, potentially impacting market perceptions and investor strategies. The adjustment was officially reported and made public on November 26, 2024.

