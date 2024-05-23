News & Insights

Life Science REIT AGM: Resolutions Pass with Strong Support

May 23, 2024 — 12:27 pm EDT

Life Science Reit Plc (GB:LABS) has released an update.

Life Science REIT plc successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions being approved by its shareholders. Key decisions included the approval of annual reports, director remunerations, dividend payment policies, and re-election of board members, with high percentages of votes in favor. The meeting outcomes highlight the company’s shareholder confidence and strategic decisions moving forward.

