Life science investor Linc AB plans Stockholm IPO

STOCKHOLM, May 7 (Reuters) - Swedish life science investor Linc AB plans to list its shares on the Stockholm stock market in the second quarter, it said on Friday.

Linc said it would carry out a new share issue corresponding to about 1.2 billion Swedish crowns ($142.4 million).

"The company has generated a compounded annual return of approximately 26% during the period 2010 to 2020 and intends to use the net proceeds to continue to create value by investing in new and existing portfolio companies," it said.

Founded in 1991 and majority-owned by Bengt Julander, Linc says on its website that it invests primarily in pharmaceutical and medical technology companies in the Nordic region. It has invested in the likes of MedCap MEDCAP.ST and InDex Pharmaceuticals INDEX.ST.

It said in the statement that the main purpose of the listing would be to create better conditions for continued growth, to broaden its shareholder base and provide increased access to capital markets.

($1 = 8.4272 Swedish crowns)

